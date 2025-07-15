/From Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton: Top 5 greatest F1 drivers of all-time based on wins and titles

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver in terms of race wins with 105. He holds the record for the most pole positions and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most world titles. Hamilton has been one of the top performers in the F1 history.

World titles: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Race wins: 105 (as off Silverstone GP on July 2025)