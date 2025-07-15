/From Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton: Top 5 greatest F1 drivers of all-time based on wins and titles

From Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton, here's a look at top five greatest F1 drivers of all time, based on wins and titles. This list also includes Max Verstappen, Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.
Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver in terms of race wins with 105. He holds the record for the most pole positions and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most world titles. Hamilton has been one of the top performers in the F1 history.
World titles: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Race wins: 105 (as off Silverstone GP on July 2025)
Michael Schumacher was one of the biggest stars of Formula 1 in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He helped to make Ferrari a great team by securing five consecutive world titles from 2000 to 2004.
Schumacher was respected for his speed, strong focus and ability to build a great team around him.
World titles: 7 (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Race wins: 91
Max Verstappen started his F1 career as the youngest driver in the history. He won his first race at 18 and quickly rose to the top, winning four straight championships with Red Bull.
He is known for his fearless driving, smart race tactics and strong performances.
World titles: 4 (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
Race wins: 65 (as off Silverstone GP on July 2025)
Sebastian Vettel became the youngest F1 world champion in 2010 and went on to win four back-to-back titles with Red Bull. His success came from strong qualifying sessions and leading races from the front.
Though he has not done anything big after that phase of his career but still he remains one of the sport’s greats of F1.
World titles: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
Race wins: 53
Alain Prost, also known as ‘The Professor’ was famous for his smart and careful driving. He often focused on long-term results instead of doing risky moves. His rivalry with Ayrton Senna led to some of the most memorable moments in F1 history.
World titles: 4 (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)
Race wins: 51