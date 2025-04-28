Top 5 greatest comebacks in IPL history

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost seven of their first eight games in IPL 2024 and looked to being knocked out of the tournament early on. But, they turned the tables after winning six matches consecutively, beating teams like SRH and CSK. RCB also made it to the playoffs.
2. Kolkata Knight Riders (2014)
After a poor start to the season with five losses during the 2014 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a solid move by sending Robin Uthappa to open their innings. It worked wonders, and they won seven matches in a row. They eventually went on to win their second IPL title, making a truly epic comeback.
3. Chennai Super Kings (2010)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start in the first half of IPL 2010, but they gained momentum with wins in the second half. They finished third on the points table. They went on to beat Mumbai Indians in the final to clinch their maiden IPL title.
4. Mumbai Indians (2015)
Mumbai Indians (MI) lost five of their first six games and were almost out of the tournament in 2015. But, they didn't lose hope and won five matches on a trot to reach the playoffs. They beat Chennai Super Kings twice, first in Qualifier 1 and then in the final, to lift their second IPL trophy.
5. Chennai Super Kings (2012)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggled in the league stage with only five wins from 12 games in the 2012 season. But they won their crucial matches towards the business end and qualified for the playoffs. They beat Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in knockouts to reach the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.