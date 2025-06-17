/ Top 5 fights in cricket history, featuring Indian players

Here’s a look at the five fights in cricket history, featuring Indian players - Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.
In an ODI match between India and Pakistan in Guwahati in 2007, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi got into a heated argument. It started after Gambhir hit a boundary, and the two began exchanging words. As they ran between the wickets, the fight became more intense, with both using offensive language.
In the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL 2008), a surprising clash took place between two Indian teammates Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth, during a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. After Sreesanth jokingly congratulated Harbhajan, the spinner lost his cool and slapped him. Cameras later showed Sreesanth crying on the field. The incident shocked fans, and Harbhajan was banned for the rest of the IPL season.
During the 2010 Asia Cup, India’s Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar got into a heated argument. The argument began while Harbhajan was facing Akhtar’s bowling. The two players exchanged harsh words on the field, and reports later suggested that Akhtar even tried to confront Harbhajan at his hotel room.
In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff clashed during an India vs England game. After hitting Flintoff for a few boundaries, Yuvraj was provoked by Flintoff’s harsh words. Fired up by the exchange, Yuvraj responded in spectacular style, hitting six sixes in a row off Stuart Broad in the next over, creating history.
During a T20 match between India and Pakistan in 2012, Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal got into an argument after Akmal missed a delivery. The situation got tense, but the umpires and other players managed to calm both players down before it went too far.