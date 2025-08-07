LOGIN
Top 5 fighter jets in the world famous for manoeuvrability

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 14:30 IST

Meet the five fighter jets with the world’s best manoeuvrability: Sukhoi Su-57, F-22 Raptor, Rafale, Su-35S, and Eurofighter Typhoon. Their advanced tech lets pilots outturn, outclimb and outmanoeuvre rivals, setting the gold standard for air combat in 2025.

What Makes a Jet Manoeuvrable?
(Photograph: X)

What Makes a Jet Manoeuvrable?

Fighter jets are rated on agility, thrust vectoring, advanced aerodynamics, and digital flight controls. The following five top the list, able to pull high-G turns, outfly rivals at slow speeds, and dazzle with acrobatic tricks never seen in past jets.

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon Supermaneuverable Star
(Photograph: The National Interest)

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon Supermaneuverable Star

Russia’s Su-57 Felon is designed for extreme moves with 3D thrust vectoring, canards, and relaxed stability. It can perform 9g turns and control at angles above 60 degrees, enabling stunning post-stall tricks like the Cobra. Its advanced software lets pilots recover quickly even from the steepest angles.

F-22 Raptor Precision at Any Speed
(Photograph: Simple flying)

F-22 Raptor Precision at Any Speed

The American F-22 Raptor is famous for agile control at all speeds because of its powerful twin engines, vectoring nozzles, and fly-by-wire system. It can achieves more than 60 degree angle of attack and execute advanced manoeuvres while staying stable and easy to handle for pilots.

Dassault Rafale Versatility and Agility
(Photograph: X)

Dassault Rafale Versatility and Agility

Rafale uses a delta wing and canard layout, blended for agility. Rafale is certified for -3.6 to 9g, operates safely at ultra-low speeds, and uses digital controls to keep unstable designs flyable. Its agility lets it excel in both close-in dogfights and carrier landings.

Sukhoi Su-35S Master of Post-Stall Tricks
(Photograph: X)

Sukhoi Su-35S Master of Post-Stall Tricks

The Su-35S, Russia’s advanced Flanker, can match 9g and is called "supermaneuverable": with thrust vectoring and fine control, it can rotate, loop, or brake suddenly, turning inside opponents in close combat. The Su-35S shines in airshows for its daring stunts and post-stall agility.

Eurofighter Typhoon Engineered for Extreme Moves
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Eurofighter Typhoon Engineered for Extreme Moves

The Eurofighter Typhoon stands out with its deliberately unstable frame and canard-delta wings, offering top agility at high and low speeds. Pilots report it can execute complex moves and rapidly change direction, giving it an edge in both dogfights and missile evasion.

Who Leads in the Sky?
(Photograph: X)

Who Leads in the Sky?

These five jets set the highest bar for agility worldwide, whether with 3D thrust or smart wings. Each has a unique edge Su-57 and F-22 for post-stall moves, Rafale and Typhoon for low-speed stability, and Su-35S for show-stopping stunts.

