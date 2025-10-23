/Top 5 fighter jets currently serving in the Indian Air Force

Do you know which fighter jets dominate India’s skies in 2025? These powerful machines define the nation’s air strength and defence edge. Find out which jets lead the fleet and how they shape India’s aerial power.
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI remains India’s primary air superiority fighter. Built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is equipped with thrust-vectoring engines, long-range radar, and integrated BrahMos missiles. Capable of speeds up to Mach 2.0, it can engage multiple targets simultaneously. According to official IAF reports, over 270 Su-30MKIs are operational, making it the most numerous jet in service.
The Rafale is one of the most advanced multirole jets in the IAF. With high-end radar systems, stealth design, and long-range weapon capability, it can perform both deep strike and air superiority missions. As per the Defence Ministry, 36 Rafales are part of the fleet, stationed primarily in Ambala and Hashimara bases along the northern borders.
The HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft marks a major step in India’s self-reliance journey. Developed by HAL and DRDO, the Tejas can reach speeds of Mach 1.6 with a range of 1,850 km. The Tejas Mk1A variant features improved radar and electronic warfare systems. According to reports from the Defence Acquisition Council (2025), India has ordered 97 more units to strengthen the IAF’s indigenous capacity.
The MiG-29 UPG (Upgraded) serves as India’s trusted air defence jet. Recently modernised with advanced radar and in-flight refuelling capability, it can reach Mach 2.25 and engage targets at long range. Despite its Russian origin, the upgrade programme has added Indian-made systems. These aircraft are stationed along the western borders for quick-response missions.
Known for its precision and reliability, the Mirage 2000 has served the IAF with distinction, especially in past conflicts. It is capable of speeds above Mach 2.2 and carries precision-guided munitions. According to IAF data, upgraded Mirage 2000s remain in active service and are expected to operate for many more years as frontline multirole aircraft.