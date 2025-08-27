As per the UNCTAD data, the World Investment Report 2025 highlights that global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell by 11% in 2024 due to geopolitical conflicts, tight financial conditions, and economic volatility. Let's have a look at the top 5 destinations of FDI in the world.
With $106 billion of investment, Luxembourg ranks the 5th-highest destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world. The report highlights Luxembourg's attractiveness for investors, particularly in Europe's banking and financial services sectors.
Despite a significant drop from previous years due to factors like a slow economic recovery and geopolitical tensions, China ranked 4th with $116 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow in 2024, according to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025.
With $126 billion in FDI, Hong Kong ranked the 3rd largest in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow in 2024.
Despite ranking below Indonesia and Thailand in GDP in Southeast Asia, Singapore pulls in the lion's share of FDI into the region. As per the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025, Singapore had an inflow of $143 billion in 2024.
Due to its large market size, stable economic performance, technological innovation, and a pro-growth business environment, including infrastructure focus, the US ranks first in FDI inflow with $279 billion of investment.