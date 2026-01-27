/Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup: Bangladesh got hammered THRICE

Explore the top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history, with explosive innings that set records and saw Bangladesh on the receiving end three times in unforgettable matches.
Chris Gayle smashed a 47-ball hundred at Wankhede in the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match against England. Chasing 183, his unbeaten knock powered West Indies to a six-wicket win and set the fastest hundred record.
In the first-ever T20 World Cup match at Johannesburg in 2007, Gayle struck a 50-ball hundred against South Africa. His 117 announced the arrival of fearless T20 batting and made the tournament’s opening night unforgettable.
During the 2012 T20 World Cup group match at Pallekele, McCullum blasted a 51-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His aggressive innings lifted New Zealand to 191 and turned the contest into a dominant 59-run victory.
During the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12s, Rossouw hammered a 52-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His 109 took South Africa past 200 and set up a crushing 104-run win.
In the 2014 T20 World Cup group match at Mirpur, Shehzad scored a calm 58-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His unbeaten 111 anchored Pakistan’s 190 and sealed a comfortable 50-run victory.