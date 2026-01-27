LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup: Bangladesh got hammered THRICE

Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup: Bangladesh got hammered THRICE

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 17:42 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 17:42 IST

Explore the top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history, with explosive innings that set records and saw Bangladesh on the receiving end three times in unforgettable matches.

Chris Gayle
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle smashed a 47-ball hundred at Wankhede in the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match against England. Chasing 183, his unbeaten knock powered West Indies to a six-wicket win and set the fastest hundred record.

Chris Gayle
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle

In the first-ever T20 World Cup match at Johannesburg in 2007, Gayle struck a 50-ball hundred against South Africa. His 117 announced the arrival of fearless T20 batting and made the tournament’s opening night unforgettable.

Brendon McCullum
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brendon McCullum

During the 2012 T20 World Cup group match at Pallekele, McCullum blasted a 51-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His aggressive innings lifted New Zealand to 191 and turned the contest into a dominant 59-run victory.

Rilee Rossouw
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rilee Rossouw

During the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12s, Rossouw hammered a 52-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His 109 took South Africa past 200 and set up a crushing 104-run win.

Ahmed Shehzad
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad

In the 2014 T20 World Cup group match at Mirpur, Shehzad scored a calm 58-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His unbeaten 111 anchored Pakistan’s 190 and sealed a comfortable 50-run victory.

Trending Photo

Daldal to Kohhra 2: 7 web series to look forward to in 2026
8

Daldal to Kohhra 2: 7 web series to look forward to in 2026

Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup: Bangladesh got hammered THRICE
5

Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup: Bangladesh got hammered THRICE

Fearless and Lethal: Why the Bhairav Battalion is Indian Army’s ultimate answer to hybrid warfare
7

Fearless and Lethal: Why the Bhairav Battalion is Indian Army’s ultimate answer to hybrid warfare

'Iran vs Israel': Are Israel’s naval warships capable of defending themselves like USS Abraham Lincoln can in case of war?
10

'Iran vs Israel': Are Israel’s naval warships capable of defending themselves like USS Abraham Lincoln can in case of war?

The ‘Shell Game’ at sea: Is the USS Abraham Lincoln actually where Iran thinks it is?
10

The ‘Shell Game’ at sea: Is the USS Abraham Lincoln actually where Iran thinks it is?