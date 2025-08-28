LOGIN
Top 5 extraordinary places on Earth where the Sun refuses to set (or rise)

Due to Earth being tilted toward the sun, some places never set for months during summer. This causes these areas to receive constant daylight, attracting researchers and tourists. Take a look at these 5 extraordinary, where the Sun refuses to set (or rise).

1. Antarctica
1. Antarctica

Antarctica, the fifth-largest continent, is the coldest on Earth, having six months of nonstop summer daylight and six months of winter darkness. The interesting part of Antarctica is that during summer, on the side of the Earth tilted toward the sun, have continuous sunlight. While in the winter, Antarctica is on the side of Earth tilted away from the sun, resulting in the continent remaining dark, according to NASA.

2. Svalasbard, Norway
2. Svalasbard, Norway

The isolated Norwegian island of Svalbard is one of the greatest locations to see the Midnight Sun, as the sun never sets between April and August.

3. Iceland
3. Iceland

During the summer months, particularly in June and July, Iceland enjoys constant daylight throughout the season with its glaciers and volcanoes. This season comes up with near-endless twilight where dusk blends into dawn, filling night with coastal drives, concerts and fishing.

4. Nunavut, Canada
4. Nunavut, Canada

Similar to Scandinavian and Alaskan communities, the communities of Nunavut also experience the dramatic tilt of light for nearly two months during the summer. This phenomenon becomes highly attractive for travellers and researchers.

5. Greenland
5. Greenland

Greenland is the largest island in the world, where the sun never sets on the long summer days from late May to late July. It is largely situated within the Arctic Circle with continuous daylight.

