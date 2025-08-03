/Top 5 cricketers who waited the longest for a Test comeback — No. 1 even changed countries

From Athanasios John Traicos to Doug Cleverley, meet the five cricketers who endured the longest waits between Test matches before making comebacks.
Former Zimbabwe cricketer Athanasios John Traicos holds the record for the longest interval between appearances in Tests. Traicos had to wait 22 years and 222 days before returning to Test cricket. Interestingly, during this long wait, he switched teams, debuting for South Africa in the 1969-70 series and then returning in white playing for Zimbabwe in 1995.
George Gunn last played for England in 1912 and walked back into the Test side in 1930 after a massive 17 years and 316 days gap. Interestingly, Gunn had smashed a century on his debut against their arch-rival Australia in Sydney (1907).
Younis Ahmed made his debut in 1969 for Pakistan, then disappeared for 17 years and 111 days before returning in 1987. Ahmed played four Tests for Pakistan but didn't cross the three-figure mark even once.
Jimmy Commaille played his first Test in 1910 and came back 14 years and 92 days later in 1924 for South Africa. Playing 22 Tests, Jimmy averaged just 16.9 with no half-centuries.
Doug Cleverley made his Test debut in 1932 and didn’t wear New Zealand whites again until 1946: a gap of 14 years and 28 days. Interestingly, Dough played just two Tests in his entire career, scoring 17 runs in the first Test and two runs in his second game.