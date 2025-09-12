/Top 5 countries with the most international borders, see where India ranks..

International borders are more than mere lines on a map; they are pivotal in shaping a nation's geopolitical influence, trade dynamics, and security strategies. Countries with extensive land borders often find themselves at the crossroads of diverse cultures, economic corridors, and, at times, political tensions. Borders also determine defence priorities, migration flows, and resource management. Examining which countries share the most international boundaries offers a window into global geopolitics and highlights strategic positions that often go unnoticed. India, while not topping the list, occupies a crucial spot that underscores its regional and international significance.

