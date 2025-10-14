LOGIN
Top 5 countries with the longest high-speed rail networks in the world — Check details

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 14, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 14:21 IST

The high-speed trains have reshaped and revolutionised the transportation facility by making it comfortable, fast and green, through which travelling across countries has never been quicker and more convenient than ever before. Let's check out the top 5 nations with high-speed rail networks.

1. China - 64,775 km
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. China - 64,775 km

With more than 64,000 km of high-speed lines and over 40,000 km in operation, China's high-speed railway network is larger than the rest of the world combined. Even more than 13 thousand kilometres are also under construction, and over 11 thousand kilometres have been planned for the upcoming project.

2. Spain – 5,579 km
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Spain – 5,579 km

Spain’s AVE network (the high-speed rail network) is considered the second longest in the world, with routes starting from Madrid to cities like Seville, Barcelona, and Valencia. The AVE trains are also considered the most punctual, making them convenient for tourists exploring Spain’s tourist hotspots.

3. Japan – 3,677 km
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Japan – 3,677 km

The Shinkansen, or ‘bullet train,’ of Japan is marked as one of the world’s most advanced networks spanning over 3,600 km, and 3,081 km in operation. Japan’s Shinkansen has been known for safety and has been running since 1964. The trains are always on time, and if they get delayed even for 30 seconds, it makes national headlines.

4. France – 4,460 km
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. France – 4,460 km

France’s TGV system, the trailblazer of modern high-speed rail, remains one of the world’s most renowned networks. Spanning over 4,400 km of lines, with 2,735 km currently operational, it ranks fourth globally. The TGV links Paris with major French cities and several international destinations, setting benchmarks for speed, precision, and engineering excellence for decades.

5. Germany – 2,009 km
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Germany – 2,009 km

Germany’s InterCity Express (ICE) network ranks fifth, covering more than 2,000 km of high-speed tracks. Connecting major cities such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne, the ICE is celebrated for its streamlined design, advanced technology, and passenger comfort.

