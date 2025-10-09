/Top 5 countries racing to build hypersonic fighter jets: See where India stands..

China has made significant strides in hypersonic aviation, with several projects under development. The country is working on the 'Nanqiang No. 1,' a hypersonic passenger jet capable of reaching speeds six times faster than the Concorde, potentially reducing global travel times to under two hours. Additionally, China is developing the J-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter that may incorporate hypersonic capabilities in future iterations. These advancements underscore China's commitment to becoming a global leader in hypersonic technology.

