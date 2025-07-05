/Top 5 comeback wins in Indian Test cricket history you must know

From Kolkata to Melbourne, have a look at the five epic tales of comeback in India's Test cricket history.
After being forced to follow on after a 272-run deficit, India staged a miraculous comeback. VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) batted Australia out of the game with a 376-run stand. Harbhajan Singh then took six wickets, sealing a famous 171-run win against a dominant Aussie side.
After being all out for just 36 in the Adelaide test, India bounced back at Melbourne in the next Test. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit a century, and the bowlers delivered superbly. India won by eight wickets, levelling the series and sparking one of the most inspiring comebacks in modern Test cricket.
After losing the first Test in Hyderabad to England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ style, India roared back. The hosts won the next four Tests in commanding fashion, clinching the series 4-1. It was only the fourth time a team had won a five-match series after trailing 0-1.
India were bowled out for just 104 and conceded a 99-run lead. But on a rank turner, Indian spinners roared back, bowling Australia out for 93 while defending just 107. India won by 13 runs in one of the lowest-scoring thrillers ever.
After trailing by 188 runs in the first innings, India posted 324 in the second. Kapil Dev’s fiery spell (5 wickets) helped bowl Australia out for just 83. India won by 59 runs and an innings in what remains one of their greatest overseas fightback.