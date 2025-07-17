/From Muttiah Muralitharan to Richard Hadlee: Top 5 bowlers with most 5-wicket hauls in Tests, two Indians on list

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Richard Hadlee, here's a look at the top five bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Tests.
The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan tops the list of players with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. He took 800 wickets in 133 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His record tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.
The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is second on this list. In 106 Test matches, he picked up 537 wickets at a bowling average of 24.00. His tally includes 37 five-wicket and eight ten-wicket hauls.
Shane Warne, perhaps the greatest spinner of all time, is next on this list. The former Australian player picked up 708 Test wickets in 145 Test matches at a bowing average of 25.41. His tally includes 37 five-wicket and 10 ten-wicket hauls.
The former New Zealand all-rounder, Richard Hadlee, is fourth on the list. During his era, he played 86 Test matches and took 431 wickets at a bowling average of 22.29. His tally includes 36 five-wicket and nine ten-wicket hauls.
The former Indian leggie, Anil Kumble, is fifth on this list. He has played 132 Test matches and bagged 619 wickets at a bowling average of 29.65, including 35 five-wicket and eight ten-wicket hauls.