From Muttiah Muralitharan to Richard Hadlee: Top 5 bowlers with most 5-wicket hauls in Tests, two Indians on list

Published: Jul 17, 2025, 13:46 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 13:46 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Richard Hadlee, here's a look at the top five bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Tests.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 67 five-wicket hauls
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 67 five-wicket hauls

The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan tops the list of players with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. He took 800 wickets in 133 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His record tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37 five-wicket hauls
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37 five-wicket hauls

The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is second on this list. In 106 Test matches, he picked up 537 wickets at a bowling average of 24.00. His tally includes 37 five-wicket and eight ten-wicket hauls.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 37 five-wicket hauls
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia) - 37 five-wicket hauls

Shane Warne, perhaps the greatest spinner of all time, is next on this list. The former Australian player picked up 708 Test wickets in 145 Test matches at a bowing average of 25.41. His tally includes 37 five-wicket and 10 ten-wicket hauls.

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 36 five-wicket hauls
(Photograph: X)

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 36 five-wicket hauls

The former New Zealand all-rounder, Richard Hadlee, is fourth on the list. During his era, he played 86 Test matches and took 431 wickets at a bowling average of 22.29. His tally includes 36 five-wicket and nine ten-wicket hauls.

Anil Kumble (India) - 35 five-wicket hauls
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble (India) - 35 five-wicket hauls

The former Indian leggie, Anil Kumble, is fifth on this list. He has played 132 Test matches and bagged 619 wickets at a bowling average of 29.65, including 35 five-wicket and eight ten-wicket hauls.

