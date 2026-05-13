/Top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026 – check who’s on top

From Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Matt Henry, Mitchell Starc and Noman Ali
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the chart of latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 879 points. In 52 Tests, Bumrah has picked up 234 wickets at a bowling average of 19.79. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.
Mitchell Starc, known for his pace, is placed second on the latest Test ICC bowling rankings with 838 points. In his Test career, Starc has played 105 matches and took 433 wickets at a bowling average of 26.51 and an economy of 3.44.
New Zealand star pacer Matt Henry features third on this list with 836 points. Henry in his Test career has played 33 matches and has taken 140 wickets at a bowling average of 27.13. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. Currently, Cummins with 832 points is placed on fourth position in the latest Test rankings. In his Test career, he has played 72 matches and took 315 wickets at a bowling average of 22.05.
In the latest ICC Test bowling rankings, Pakistan’s Noman Ali is fifth with 825 points. In Tests, Ali has played 22 matches and has picked up 101 wickets at a bowling average of 25.08. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls.