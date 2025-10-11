/From Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2025

From Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2025. This list also includes Matt Henry, Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the chart of latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 885 points. So far, in 44 Tests, Bumrah has taken 222 wickets at a bowling average of 19.81. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.
The star Proteas pacer, Kagiso Rabada, is placed second on the latest Test ICC rankings with 851 points. In his Test career, Rabada has played 71 matches and took 336 wickets at a bowling average of 21.74.
He also holds the record as the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled (11,817).
In the latest ICC Test rankings, New Zealand's Matt Henry is placed at the third position with 846 points. Henry in his Test career has played 32 matches and has taken 136 wickets at a bowling average of 27.40. His tally also includes six four-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. Currently, Cummins with 838 points is placed on fourth position in the latest Test rankings. In his Test career, he has played 71 matches and took 309 wickets at a bowling average of 22.10.
Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Australian Test cricket history.
Josh Hazlewood, known for his accuracy and consistency, features fifth on this list with 815 points. In his Test career, Hazlewood has played 76 matches and took 295 wickets at a bowling economy of 2.77. His tally also includes 13 five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.