/Top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026 – check who’s on top

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Abrar Ahmed, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026. This list also includes Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 753 points. In 115 T20Is, the 27-year-old has taken 193 wickets at a bowling average of 13.73. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and nine four-wicket hauls.
Varun Chakaravarthy, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC bowling rankings with 740 points. In his T20I career, Varun has played 45 matches and picked up 73 wickets at a bowling average of 16.61.
In the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed is placed at the third position with 736 points.
In T20Is, Abrar has played 38 matches and has taken 52 wickets at a bowling average of 17.36. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
England's mystery spinner Adil Rashid is placed fourth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 721 points. In his T20I career, Rashid has played 145 matches and has taken 163 wickets at a bowling average of 23.24.
The star Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, features next on this list. Currently, Bumrah with 702 points is placed on fifth position in the latest T20I bowling rankings. In T20Is, he has played 95 matches and picked up 121 wickets at a bowling average of 18.08.