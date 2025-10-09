/From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

Maheesh Theekshana, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 659 points. In his ODI career, Theekshana has played 57 matches and took 77 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45.

Recently, he became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2025.