LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 19:35 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 19:35 IST

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Bernard Scholtz

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) - 680 points
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) - 680 points

Proteas star spinner Keshav Maharaj tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 680 points. So far, in 54 ODIs, Maharaj has taken 72 wickets at a bowling average of 29.97. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) - 659 points
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) - 659 points

Maheesh Theekshana, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 659 points. In his ODI career, Theekshana has played 57 matches and took 77 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45.

Recently, he became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2025.

Jofra Archer (England) - 654 points
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jofra Archer (England) - 654 points

The star England pacer, Jofra Archer, features next on this list. Currently, Archer with 654 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 105 matches and took 130 wickets at a bowling average of 21.32.

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 650 points
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 650 points

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Kuldeep Yadav is placed at the fourth position with 650 points. Yadav in his ODI career has played 113 matches and has taken 181 wickets at a bowling average of 26.44. His tally also includes seven four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep holds the record of being the first Indian bowler to achieve two hat-tricks in ODIs.

Bernard Scholtz (Namibia) - 645 points
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Bernard Scholtz (Namibia) - 645 points

Namibia's Bernard Scholtz is next on the list with 645 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. In ODIs, Scholtz has played 64 matches and took 100 wickets at a bowling average of 18.89.

Trending Photo

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership
5

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year
6

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you
5

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice
5

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations
11

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations