/From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Bernard Scholtz
Proteas star spinner Keshav Maharaj tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 680 points. So far, in 54 ODIs, Maharaj has taken 72 wickets at a bowling average of 29.97. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls.
Maheesh Theekshana, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 659 points. In his ODI career, Theekshana has played 57 matches and took 77 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45.
Recently, he became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2025.
The star England pacer, Jofra Archer, features next on this list. Currently, Archer with 654 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 105 matches and took 130 wickets at a bowling average of 21.32.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Kuldeep Yadav is placed at the fourth position with 650 points. Yadav in his ODI career has played 113 matches and has taken 181 wickets at a bowling average of 26.44. His tally also includes seven four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.
Kuldeep holds the record of being the first Indian bowler to achieve two hat-tricks in ODIs.
Namibia's Bernard Scholtz is next on the list with 645 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. In ODIs, Scholtz has played 64 matches and took 100 wickets at a bowling average of 18.89.