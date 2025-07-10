/From Mark Boucher to MS Dhoni: Top 5 best wicket keepers in cricket history

From Mark Boucher to MS Dhoni, here's a look at the top five best wicket-keepers in cricket history. This list also includes Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara and Ian Healy.
(Tests – 555 dismissals (catches + stumpings), ODIs – 425 dismissals, T20Is – 19 dismissals)
Mark Boucher from South Africa is considered one of the greatest wicketkeepers in cricket history. He was the first wicketkeeper to achieve 400 dismissals in Test matches and holds the record for the most dismissals in the red-ball format (532 catches and 23 stumpings).
(Tests – 416 dismissals, ODIs – 472 dismissals, T20Is – 17 dismissals)
Adam Gilchrist is considered one of the finest wicketkeepers and a hard-hitting top-order batter in the world. Representing Australia, he made a crucial impact with gloves behind the wicket, taking 379 catches and affecting 37 stumpings in Tests, 417 catches and 55 stumpings in ODIs and 17 catches in T20Is.
He also received several awards, including Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2002 and the Allan Border Medal in 2003.
(Tests – 294 dismissals, ODIs – 444 dismissals, T20Is – 91 dismissals)
MS Dhoni is considered among the top wicketkeepers and captains in cricket history. He is known not only for his calm leadership and smart batting, but also for his quick hands behind the stumps. He also holds the record for the most stumpings (123) in ODI history, showing his sharp reflexes with gloves.
(Tests – 202 dismissals, ODIs – 482 dismissals, T20Is – 45 dismissals)
Kumar Sangakkara is one of Sri Lanka’s finest cricketers and a legendary wicketkeeper.
Behind the stumps, he managed to take 182 catches and 20 stumpings in Tests and 383 catches with 99 stumpings in ODIs.
He holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the ODIs (One Day Internationals).
(Tests – 395 dismissals, ODIs – 233 dismissals)
Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy was known for his reliable and sharp glove work.
Healy finished his career with 628 dismissals in international cricket, taking 366 catches and 29 stumpings in Tests and 194 catches with 39 stumpings in ODIs.