/From Mark Boucher to MS Dhoni: Top 5 best wicket keepers in cricket history

(Tests – 416 dismissals, ODIs – 472 dismissals, T20Is – 17 dismissals)

Adam Gilchrist is considered one of the finest wicketkeepers and a hard-hitting top-order batter in the world. Representing Australia, he made a crucial impact with gloves behind the wicket, taking 379 catches and affecting 37 stumpings in Tests, 417 catches and 55 stumpings in ODIs and 17 catches in T20Is.



He also received several awards, including Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2002 and the Allan Border Medal in 2003.