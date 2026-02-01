/From Phil Salt to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026

From Phil Salt to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026. This list also includes Abhishek Sharma, Jos Buttler and Sahibzada Farhan
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 929 points. In T20Is, Sharma has played 38 matches and scored 1,297 runs at a strike rate of 194.74.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 849 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 51 matches and scored 1,586 runs at an average of 38.68. His tally also includes four centuries.
The star Indian middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. Currently, Varma with 781 points is placed on third position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, Varma has played 40 matches and scored 1,183 runs at an average of 49.29.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, England's Jos Buttler is placed at the fourth position with 770 points. In T20Is, he has played 145 matches and scored 3,886 runs at an average of 35.32. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is next on this list with 763 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Farhan has played 39 matches and scored 922 runs at an average of 24.26. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.