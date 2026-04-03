/Top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026 – check who’s on top

From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Sahibzada Farhan
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 875 points. In T20Is, Sharma has played 46 matches and scored 1,438 runs at a strike rate of 190.46.
India's Ishan Kishan is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 871 points. In his T20I career, Kishan has played 45 matches and scored 1,328 runs at an average of 30.18, including 10 half-centuries and a century.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is next on this list with 848 points. He is currently placed at the third position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Farhan has played 46 matches and scored 1,305 runs at an average of 30.34. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed fourth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 792 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 60 matches and scored 1,717 runs at an average of 34.34, including four centuries.
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is next on this list with 766 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, the 27-year-old has played 91 matches and scored 2,648 runs at an average of 31.15 and a strike rate of 128.66.