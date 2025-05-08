Top 10 worst countries for press freedom in 2025: India’s rank revealed

Source: Pexels

6 /11

Afghanistan

Afghanistan ranks 175th with a global score of 17.88. The Taliban takeover of this country of 40 million people sounded the death knell for press freedom and the safety of journalists, particularly women journalists. The media are now required to broadcast information that is controlled by the government as the media landscape is now devoid of pluralism and dissenting voices. The repression of journalists has steadily intensified.