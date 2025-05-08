Top 10 worst countries for press freedom in 2025: India’s rank revealed

Eritrea
Eritrea is the worst country in terms of press freedom in 2025, with a score of only 11.32. The Eritrean government has complete control over the media. Additionally, the nation exercises strict censorship. Here, Independent reporting does not exist in practice, and journalists who try to report independently are imprisoned, harassed.
North Korea
North Korea ranks 179th with a global score of 12.64, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), one of the worlds’ most authoritarian regimes, tightly controls information and strictly prohibits independent journalism. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the government’s official mouthpiece, is the only permitted news source for North Korea’s media.
China
China ranks 178th with a global score of 14.8. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) regime is known for conducting a campaign of repression against journalism and the right to information worldwide.
Syria
Syria ranks 177th with a global score of 15.82, The fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 brought an end to five decades of brutal and violent repression of the press by the Assad dynasty. However, journalists’ newfound freedom remains fragile due to ongoing political instability and mounting economic pressures.
Iran
Iran holds 176th rank with a global score of 16.22. Iran has reinforced its position as one of the world’s most repressive countries in terms of press freedom since a huge wave of protests began in reaction to the death of Mahsa Amini, on 16 September 2022, a student arrested for being “inappropriately dressed”. Iran is now also one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan ranks 175th with a global score of 17.88. The Taliban takeover of this country of 40 million people sounded the death knell for press freedom and the safety of journalists, particularly women journalists. The media are now required to broadcast information that is controlled by the government as the media landscape is now devoid of pluralism and dissenting voices. The repression of journalists has steadily intensified.
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan ranks 174th with a global score of 19.14. News in Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most closed countries, amounts only to praise for the regime. The government maintains tight control of newspapers, radio, television and the internet. Citizens have no access to worldwide information sources on the web and risk a fine if they try to use a VPN.
Vietnam
Vietnam ranks 173 with a global score of 19.74, Vietnam’s traditional media are closely controlled by the single party. Independent reporters and bloggers are often jailed, making Vietnam one of the world's biggest prisons for journalists.
Nicaragua
Nicaragua ranks 172 with a global score of 22.83. Since the reelection of President Daniel Ortega in 2021 for a fourth consecutive term, the independent media has continued to endure a nightmare of censorship, intimidation and threats. Journalists are constantly censored and face harassment campaigns, arbitrary arrest and death threats. Many journalists have had to flee the country.
Russia
Russia holds the spot on 171 with a global score of 24.57. Since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, almost all independent media have been banned, blocked and/or declared “foreign agents” or “undesirable organisations”. All others are subject to military censorship.
Where Does India Stand?
India has risen to the 151st rank, from 159th (in 2024). It has a global score of 32.96. The report has highlighted problems including violence against the press, the misuse of sedition and defamation laws.