/Who is the biggest trade partner of US- Top 10 trading partner of America in 2025

According to the US Census Bureau data from January to October 2025, total bilateral trade reached at $4.7 trillion. Here is the list of the top 10 bilateral trade partners of the US in 2025.
The European Union is the single largest trading partner of the US. The total bilateral trade volume stood at $883.3B- with Germany $196.4 billion, Ireland $140.8 billion, and the Netherlands $108.7 billion. However, trade flow saw volatility due to a sharp increase in tariffs and tension related to Greenland. EU countries had a trade surplus of €40.8 billion in goods in Q3 2025, while the US maintains a surplus in services.
Mexico is the second-largest trade partner of the US until October 2025, with total bilateral trade volume standing at $731.2 B, approximately 15.6 per cent of all global trade. US imports from Mexico stood at $440 billion, and US exports to Mexico stood at $283.2 billion. Tariffs had affected the trade briefly, with a 50 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium and a 25 per cent tariff on non-USMCA products, which was later exempted through negotiation.
The US-Canada trade volume between January and October 2025 is $606.7 billion. Canada remains the primary supplier of US crude oil, 67–68 per cent of total imports in 2025. Automobiles are the major export trend of the US. US passenger vehicles accounted for just 36 per cent of Canada’s imports between January and October, a decrease from the 49 per cent average of the previous decade.
The total trade volume between the US and China in October 2025 stood at $357.2 billion. The trade relation is usually characterised by a year of intense tariff war. The two sides made a trade truce in October, and the US reduced its overall tariff from 57 per cent to 47 per cent. China also lowered the duty on US goods to 10 per cent from 125 per cent at its peak.
US-Taiwan trade in the first 10 months of 2025 reached $201.1 billion and was mostly driven by semiconductors and other electronics. The US is expected to run a major deficit for 2025, it is projected at at $150.1 billion.
The US-Japan trade volume for 2025 sits at $190.7 billion, making Japan the sixth-largest individual trading partner of the US. Japan maintains a surplus of $47.5 billion with the US for the year 2025. The US- Japan trade volatility was stabilised in September following a deal which saw the baseline tariff fixed at 15 per cent.
US-Vietnam trade volume stands at $170.5 billion. Approximately, $126.2 billion was imported by the US. This volume represents over 30 per cent of Vietnam's total global exports for the period. These included electronics and components, machinery, textiles and garments, phones and accessories.
US- South Korea trade volume stands at $162.1 billion, approximately 3.5 per cent of overall US trade volume. The US is maintaining a deficit of $10.8 billion through the third quarter. On October 29, 2025, Presidents Trump and Lee Jae-myung finalised a $350 billion framework agreement designed to rebalance trade. South Korea promised to invest $350 billion in the US, and in exchange US promised to reduce the ceiling from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. But the US is now again threatening to increase the tariff to 25 per cent for South Korean autos, lumber, and pharmaceuticals.
The US total trade volume with Switzerland stood at $154.3 billion. US imports from Switzerland stand at approximately $90.8 billion, and exports to Switzerland stand at $63.5 billion.
The total US trade volume with the United Kingdom for 2025 stands at $133.5 billion. The US maintained a surplus in good trades, but the import fell due to tariff pressures. In May 2025, the deal provided z "tariff-rate quotas" for automobiles, setting a 10 per cent tariff on the first 100,000 vehicles imported annually, with the full 25% applying only above that quota.