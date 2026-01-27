/Who is the biggest trade partner of US- Top 10 trading partner of America in 2025

US- South Korea trade volume stands at $162.1 billion, approximately 3.5 per cent of overall US trade volume. The US is maintaining a deficit of $10.8 billion through the third quarter. On October 29, 2025, Presidents Trump and Lee Jae-myung finalised a $350 billion framework agreement designed to rebalance trade. South Korea promised to invest $350 billion in the US, and in exchange US promised to reduce the ceiling from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. But the US is now again threatening to increase the tariff to 25 per cent for South Korean autos, lumber, and pharmaceuticals.