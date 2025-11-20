LOGIN
Top 10 things Epstein’s pilots revealed under oath

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 04:41 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 04:41 IST

1. Epstein Flew Frequently Between His Properties
1 / 10

1. Epstein Flew Frequently Between His Properties

Pilots testified that Epstein regularly travelled between his residences, New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris, and Little St. James (US Virgin Islands) often multiple times a month.

2. Ghislaine Maxwell Was a “Number Two” and Managed Logistics
2 / 10

2. Ghislaine Maxwell Was a “Number Two” and Managed Logistics

Pilots described Maxwell as Epstein’s “executive assistant” or “number two,” handling travel schedules, guests, and household matters.

3. The Planes Included a Gulfstream, a Boeing 727, and a Helicopter
3 / 10

3. The Planes Included a Gulfstream, a Boeing 727, and a Helicopter

Epstein used aircraft including the Gulfstream IV, Gulfstream GV, and the Boeing 727-200; the 727 is what the media later nicknamed the “Lolita Express” (a name pilots never used).

4. Pilots Were Required to Keep Logs — And They Did
4 / 10

4. Pilots Were Required to Keep Logs — And They Did

Epstein’s pilots kept standard FAA flight logs, listing takeoff/landing airports and crew, not details about passengers. Logs introduced in court only show names when required and are not full passenger manifests.

5. Many Passengers Were Staff, Family Friends, and Public Figures — Not Just Celebrities
5 / 10

5. Many Passengers Were Staff, Family Friends, and Public Figures — Not Just Celebrities

Pilots confirmed that flights often included:

Epstein employees, assistants, chefs

Epstein’s brother Mark

Scientists, academics, lawyers

Public figures in non-criminal contexts (court did not accuse these people of wrongdoing)

6. Pilots Testified They Never Saw Sexual Activity on Flights
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Pilots Testified They Never Saw Sexual Activity on Flights

Multiple pilots stated under oath that they never witnessed sexual acts, abuse, or underage individuals being harmed onboard. They also clarified that they did not always check IDs of passengers.

7. They Flew Several Known Victims — but Said They Didn’t Know They Were Minors at the Time
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

7. They Flew Several Known Victims — but Said They Didn’t Know They Were Minors at the Time

Pilots acknowledged flying:

  • Virginia Giuffre (Roberts)
  • Sarah Ransome
  • “Jane,” “Kate,” “Carolyn” (pseudonyms used by the court)

They testified they believed they were young women, not underage victims.

8. Epstein Sometimes Sat in the Cockpit
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

8. Epstein Sometimes Sat in the Cockpit

Pilots testified Epstein liked to sit in the jump seat and observe takeoffs and landings. He was described as “interested in aviation,” not as a trained pilot.

9. Pets and Groceries Also Flew on the Planes
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

9. Pets and Groceries Also Flew on the Planes

Pilots mentioned flights that included:

  • Epstein’s dogs
  • Luggage full of groceries or “supplies” for the island
    This is consistent with the island having no easily accessible stores.
    Source: Pilot testimony in Maxwell trial.
10. Pilots Were Paid Well and Stayed Employed for Decades
10 / 10
(Photograph: File)

10. Pilots Were Paid Well and Stayed Employed for Decades

Visoski flew for Epstein nearly 30 years and lived in a home on the Zorro Ranch property that Epstein provided. He said he had no reason to suspect the crimes until the 2019 arrest.

