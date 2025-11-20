/Top 10 things Epstein’s pilots revealed under oath

Visoski flew for Epstein nearly 30 years and lived in a home on the Zorro Ranch property that Epstein provided. He said he had no reason to suspect the crimes until the 2019 arrest.
Pilots testified that Epstein regularly travelled between his residences, New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris, and Little St. James (US Virgin Islands) often multiple times a month.
Pilots described Maxwell as Epstein’s “executive assistant” or “number two,” handling travel schedules, guests, and household matters.
Epstein used aircraft including the Gulfstream IV, Gulfstream GV, and the Boeing 727-200; the 727 is what the media later nicknamed the “Lolita Express” (a name pilots never used).
Epstein’s pilots kept standard FAA flight logs, listing takeoff/landing airports and crew, not details about passengers. Logs introduced in court only show names when required and are not full passenger manifests.
Multiple pilots stated under oath that they never witnessed sexual acts, abuse, or underage individuals being harmed onboard. They also clarified that they did not always check IDs of passengers.
They testified they believed they were young women, not underage victims.
Pilots testified Epstein liked to sit in the jump seat and observe takeoffs and landings. He was described as “interested in aviation,” not as a trained pilot.
Visoski flew for Epstein nearly 30 years and lived in a home on the Zorro Ranch property that Epstein provided. He said he had no reason to suspect the crimes until the 2019 arrest.