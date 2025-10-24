/Top 10 tax-friendly countries for entrepreneurs

Estonia operates one of the most innovative tax systems in Europe through its e-residency programme. As per the official government data, the country does not impose taxes on reinvested company income. Entrepreneurs only pay tax when they distribute profits as dividends. The corporate income tax rate increased to 24 per cent in 2025 from 22 per cent. This only applies to distributed earnings. According to Invest in Estonia, the e-residency programme generated 68 million euros in direct income for the state in just the first six months of 2025. This was twice as much as initially expected. This included 26.2 million euros from labour taxes and 39.7 million euros from dividend taxes.

The programme received 7,994 new applications from January to June 2025. This represented a 23 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

Estonia also allows entrepreneurs to establish and run companies entirely online from any location in the world.