/From NASA to ISRO: Who’s exploring what? Here are the top 10 space missions to lookout

Managed by the Space Sciences Laboratory at the University of California, in partnership with Rocket Lab, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Advanced Space LLC, and Blue Origin. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) will use two identical spacecraft to investigate how solar wind interacts with Mars and how it affects the planet's atmospheric escape. It will analyse how Mars's magnetic field guides particle flows around the planet, and how energy and momentum are transported from the solar wind through the magnetosphere, and what processes control the flow of energy and matter into and out of the Martian atmosphere.