Published: Aug 29, 2025, 19:28 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 20:09 IST
Discover the top 10 social networks worldwide as of February 2025, ranked by monthly active users as per the data available on Statista.
(Photograph: AFP)
Facebook
Facebook sits at the top of the list with 3.07 billion monthly active users as of February 2025. Facebook has redefined Social experience and is the largest social media platform as of now. The Meta-owned platform has a curated news feed with photos and videos from friends, family and followed pages. People can comment, react to posts, and share them as they like. It has profiles with bios and pictures, a timeline with live events and posts. It features a marketplace where people can buy and sell products from thousands of pages/ businesses.
(Photograph: AFP)
YouTube
With 2.53 billion users, it is the world's largest video streaming platform, launched in 2005. It has content ranging from entertainment, education, music, gaming, and news. It is a global hub for content creators and audiences. Special features include YouTube Shorts, live streaming, monetisation and playlists.
(Photograph: AFP)
Instagram
Instagram is a social media platform owned by Meta Platforms, primarily focused on photo and video sharing. Launched in 2010, it offers features like Stories, Reels, IGTV, shopping, and direct messaging. With around 2 billion monthly active users in 2025, Instagram is popular for visual storytelling, influencer marketing, and brand engagement globally
WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a messaging app owned by Meta, enabling users to send texts, voice messages, photos, videos, and documents, and make voice and video calls. With over 2 billion monthly active users in 2025, it’s widely used for personal and business communication globally.
Tik Tok
TikTok is a short-form video platform owned by ByteDance, popular for viral trends, challenges, music clips, and creative content. With 1.59 billion monthly active users in 2025, it’s a hub for entertainment, influencer marketing, and youth-driven digital culture worldwide
We Chat
A multifunctional messaging app developed in China in 2011. It has nearly 1.3 billion active users. It also has a digital payment wallet named WeChat pay widely accepted by users. It also has integration with mini-programs and services, allowing users to book taxis, pay bills, shop online, order food, and even access government services directly within the app
(Photograph: AFP)
Telegram
With 950 million monthly active users, Telegram just edges past Messenger. It is a cloud-based messaging app that supports large group chats, text messages, audio and video calls, and file sharing. One of its standout features is end-to-end encrypted messages and a self-destructing message feature.
(Photograph: AFP)
Messenger
It is a messaging application of Facebook and has a monthly active user of 947 million. It became a separate app in 2011 and allows users a feature-rich messaging experience. The story-sharing feature was first introduced by Snapchat, which deactivates after 24 hours.
Snapchat
The multimedia messaging app that is popular among youth has a monthly active user of 85 million. The platform allows users to send photos, videos and messages. It is known for its Augmented Reality filters.
(Photograph: AFP)
Douyin
Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok and operates exclusively in China. It has 766 million users. Doyuin integrates with e-commerce platforms along with payment platforms like Alipay.