Facebook sits at the top of the list with 3.07 billion monthly active users as of February 2025. Facebook has redefined Social experience and is the largest social media platform as of now. The Meta-owned platform has a curated news feed with photos and videos from friends, family and followed pages. People can comment, react to posts, and share them as they like. It has profiles with bios and pictures, a timeline with live events and posts. It features a marketplace where people can buy and sell products from thousands of pages/ businesses.