/Top 10 safest countries to live in with the lowest risk of natural disasters

Bahrain is another tourist hotspot and island country, which is positioned at 9th on the list with the least natural disaster risk in the world. It is located in the Persian Gulf, bordered by the landmasses of Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE that keep this land sheltered from ocean-related natural disaster risks like tsunamis.

Additionally, the island nation also lies on the geologically stable ‘Arabian tectonic plate,’ which has a low chance of earthquakes. Bahrain has experienced only one natural disaster in recent years, which was a drought caused by the region's extreme heat.