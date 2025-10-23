/Top 10 safest Countries for solo female travellers

Do you know which countries rank highest in safety for solo female travellers in 2025? Find out which nations offer secure streets, equal rights, and supportive communities for women traveling alone.
Denmark is regarded as the safest country for solo female travellers, boasting a safety score of 0.93. According to 2025 travel safety reports, 83% of women feel safe walking alone at night, and Copenhagen's public transport operates 24/7 with excellent lighting. The country's strong gender equality laws and low crime rates make it an ideal destination for women travelling alone.
Switzerland ranks among the top for solo female safety, known for its extremely low crime rates and reliable infrastructure. The country provides strong legal protections and support systems, making cities like Zurich and Geneva particularly safe for independent women travellers.
Sweden excels in gender equality and progressive social laws. It has a Women, Peace and Security ranking of 3 and a Global Peace Index rank of 39. Swedish cities such as Stockholm and Gothenburg offer well-lit, safe public spaces and a welcoming culture, allowing solo female travellers to explore freely.
Iceland continues its legacy as one of the safest countries globally, topping the Global Peace Index with a rank of 1. It has the lowest violent crime rate worldwide. Its strong gender equality record and excellent emergency services provide women travellers with a secure and supportive environment.
Finland ranks 5th on the Women, Peace and Security index and 13th on the Global Peace Index. The country is known for its punctual public transportation, well-lit streets, and a comprehensive social safety net, making it one of the best countries for women travelling alone.
Norway holds a Women, Peace and Security ranking of 7 and ranks 28th on the Global Peace Index. It has low crime rates and strict laws against violence. The country's well-maintained welfare system and safe public spaces ensure comfort for solo female travellers.
Austria maintains a high safety rating according to Europe’s 2025 Safety Index. The country offers strong protections for women and dependable travel infrastructure. Cities like Vienna and Salzburg are popular among solo female tourists due to their security and hospitality.
The Netherlands is known for its open and inclusive society. With top-notch public transportation and well-organised cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, it offers a safe and friendly environment for women travelling alone.
New Zealand boasts low crime rates and a welcoming culture. Its cities like Wellington and Queenstown are rated safe for solo female travellers. The country’s strong tourism infrastructure also supports comfortable and secure travel experiences.
Belgium completes the top ten list with a high standard of living, strong legal protections, and compact cities. Its walkable urban centres, including Brussels and Bruges, are known for being safe and friendly, making it an attractive destination for solo women travellers.