Top 10 richest WWE stars: No Cena, no Triple H, no Undertaker – Guess who tops the list

WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, Kane and The Undertaker don’t make it to the WWE's richest wrestler. Let's look at the top 10 richest WWE stars.
Vince McMahon built the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) into a global empire. With smart business moves and a huge stake in TKO Group holdings, he's the richest name in wrestling history. His impact on WWE and sports entertainment is truly unmatched.
From WWE legend to Hollywood superstar, The Rock turned his fame into money. With hit movies and smart investments, Dwayne Johnson is more than just a wrestler: he's one of the most successful entertainers in the world.
Stephanie McMahon mixed business with wrestling. As a top executive and shareholder, she played a key role in running WWE at the highest level. Her sale of company shares brought in hundreds of millions, making her one of WWE’s richest ever.
Triple H is more than a champion in the ring. He helped shape modern WWE behind the scenes. As the mind behind NXT and now WWE’s creative lead, he is a vital member of the WWE.
John Cena went from wrestling champ to movie star. His roles in big films and appearances on screen have added to his wrestling earnings, making him one of WWE’s richest and most recognizable global stars.
Stone Cold changed wrestling forever with his wild and tough style. Outside the ring, his TV shows and drink business made him even richer. Fans still love him for shaking up the WWE like no one else.
Hulk Hogan was once the biggest name in wrestling. His fame brought in substantial income through shows, advertisements, and business deals. Though he lost much in a divorce, he remains a wrestling icon with a lasting legacy.
Stacy Keibler's career took off in WWE, but she also found success in acting and modelling. Her marriage to a tech billionaire helped boost her wealth, putting her high on the list of WWE’s richest stars.
Nikki Bella shined in and out of the ring. With reality shows, business brands, and TV deals, she built her fortune with hard work. She’s one-half of the powerful Bella Twins duo fans can’t forget.
Chris Jericho is a master of all professions. He’s done it all: wrestling, music with his band Fozzy, and TV work. His creativity and energy have brought him success wherever he’s gone, keeping him well-earned.