/Top 10 movies on Netflix right now - Hit The Third Case, Sikandar and more

Sunny Deol's Jaat takes the top spot in the list of top 10 movies on Netflix, followed by Nani's Hit The Third Case, Salman Khan's Sikandar and more.
Sunny Deol's action thriller landed on the OTT platform in the first week of June and has since remained at the top of the trending list. The movie revolves around an ex-army man who arrives in a village where everyone lives in fear of a crime lord, Ranatunga. How the army officer saves the villagers from Ranatunga’s ruthlessness forms the rest of the story.
Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s action thriller HIT: The Third Case is trending in the second spot. Premiered on Netflix on May 29, 2025, the movie revolves around the intelligent officer, Arjun Sarkaar, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders.
Suriya and Pooja Hegde's Tamil romantic action film is also among the top trending movies on the streaming giant. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the story revolves around Paarival "Paari" Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster. As he starts a new life with his love, he finds himself pulled back into the deadly world of violence.
Although Salman Khan's Sikandar didn’t perform well in theatres, it has become one of the most-watched movies on streaming, earning a spot in the top 10 trending list. Khan plays Sikandar, also known as Sanjay Rajkot, a good man in his town. After his wife is tragically killed, he donates her organs, only to find out the corrupt world of politicians and officers.
John Abraham's diplomatic drama will keep you hooked. Based on the true story of Delhi-based Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman who gets stuck in Pakistan and is forced into marriage. In the movie, Abraham plays the role of diplomat JP Singh, who played a crucial role in bringing Uzma back to India.
Starring MMA fighter and actor Ciryl Gane, this action film revolves around Bastien, an MMA fighter who accidentally kills his opponent Enzo with a fatal blow. Stricken by guilt, Bastien quits his career but is given one last chance at redemption by helping Enzo’s widow find her missing son.
Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the movie stars Oscar nominee Taraji P.Henson as a single mother. The official synopsis of this movie reads, ''This back-robbery thriller is about a devoted single mom pushed to her breaking point during a devastating day.
Starring Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, a sharp cop in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). Struggling with his own past, he gets involved in the case of a missing woman, Preeti. The case gets interwoven with the disappearance of his love, Neha, played by Sanya Malhotra.
Directed by Claudio Fäh, this is the seventh instalment in the Sniper film series. It follows a Colombian drug kingpin who takes over U.S. smuggling routes. Now, a Marine sniper team joins forces with federal agents to bring him down.