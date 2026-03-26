LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 movies directed by Quentin Tarantino to watch on OTT platforms: From Pulp Fiction to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Top 10 movies directed by Quentin Tarantino to watch on OTT platforms: From Pulp Fiction to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 17:56 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 17:56 IST

Quentin Tarantino turns 63 on March 27. The visionary filmmaker has cemented his legacy with sharp dialogues, unforgettable characters, and stand out stories. His fearless storytelling has made him one of the most admired directors of modern cinema.

Quentin Tarantino's top 10 directed movies
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Quentin Tarantino's top 10 directed movies

Quentin Tarantino is an American filmmaker and actor who is best known for his bold storytelling and unique narratives. Portraying stylish violence scenes to unforgettable character roles, the director has given numerous hits, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, among others. On the occasion of his 63rd birthday, revisit these movies available on OTT platforms.

Pulp Fiction
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Pulp Fiction

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 1994 American comedy crime film focuses on hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta), boxer Butch (Bruce Willis), and boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). It intertwines three main Los Angeles underworld stories, focusing on redemption, violence, and pop culture.

Kill Bill: Volume 1
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Tarantino's action thriller centres on Uma Thurman as a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss, Bill (David Carradine), brutally assaults her. The moment she wakes up, she decides to seek revenge on him.

Django Unchained
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Django Unchained

Where to watch: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

The American revisionist Western film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino features Jamie Foxx as Django, an African slave, who is freed by a German bounty hunter and becomes his apprentice. They work together to rescue his enslaved wife. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Calvin.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, respectively, are on their mission to tackle several twists and turns. Rick is a faded-out actor, whereas Cliff wants to recapture his fame and name in Hollywood.

Death Proof
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Death Proof

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the film centres on three best friends, including Julia, Shanna, and Arlene, who like to spend their time in a local restaurant. Mike, a psychopathic killer, notices them in the restaurant and plans to kill them.

Reservoir Dogs
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Reservoir Dogs

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a crime thriller that revolves around six criminals hired to steal diamonds who do not know each other's true identities. The police decide to trap the thieves during the heist, which leads them to overthink that one of them is a cop.

Jackie Brown
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Jackie Brown

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed movies by Quentin Tarantino focuses on a middle-aged flight attendant, Jackie Brown (Pam Grier), who smuggles money for arms dealer Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). After being caught by federal agents, Jackie plans a complex sting operation.

Trending Photo

What are the benefits of PNG over an LPG gas cylinder?
7

What are the benefits of PNG over an LPG gas cylinder?

Plastic crisis? How the Iran war is choking petrochemical supply chains and driving price shock across Asia
8

Plastic crisis? How the Iran war is choking petrochemical supply chains and driving price shock across Asia

Running out of LPG? Here’s how you can convert your gas cylinder to PNG in India
7

Running out of LPG? Here’s how you can convert your gas cylinder to PNG in India

From Meal Cards to HRA: Key tax changes you must know for salaried taxpayers from April 1
5

From Meal Cards to HRA: Key tax changes you must know for salaried taxpayers from April 1

Top 10 movies directed by Quentin Tarantino to watch on OTT platforms: From Pulp Fiction to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
8

Top 10 movies directed by Quentin Tarantino to watch on OTT platforms: From Pulp Fiction to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood