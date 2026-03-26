/Top 10 movies directed by Quentin Tarantino to watch on OTT platforms: From Pulp Fiction to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino turns 63 on March 27. The visionary filmmaker has cemented his legacy with sharp dialogues, unforgettable characters, and stand out stories. His fearless storytelling has made him one of the most admired directors of modern cinema.
Quentin Tarantino is an American filmmaker and actor who is best known for his bold storytelling and unique narratives. Portraying stylish violence scenes to unforgettable character roles, the director has given numerous hits, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, among others. On the occasion of his 63rd birthday, revisit these movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1994 American comedy crime film focuses on hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta), boxer Butch (Bruce Willis), and boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). It intertwines three main Los Angeles underworld stories, focusing on redemption, violence, and pop culture.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tarantino's action thriller centres on Uma Thurman as a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss, Bill (David Carradine), brutally assaults her. The moment she wakes up, she decides to seek revenge on him.
Where to watch: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The American revisionist Western film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino features Jamie Foxx as Django, an African slave, who is freed by a German bounty hunter and becomes his apprentice. They work together to rescue his enslaved wife. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Calvin.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, respectively, are on their mission to tackle several twists and turns. Rick is a faded-out actor, whereas Cliff wants to recapture his fame and name in Hollywood.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, the film centres on three best friends, including Julia, Shanna, and Arlene, who like to spend their time in a local restaurant. Mike, a psychopathic killer, notices them in the restaurant and plans to kill them.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a crime thriller that revolves around six criminals hired to steal diamonds who do not know each other's true identities. The police decide to trap the thieves during the heist, which leads them to overthink that one of them is a cop.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most acclaimed movies by Quentin Tarantino focuses on a middle-aged flight attendant, Jackie Brown (Pam Grier), who smuggles money for arms dealer Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). After being caught by federal agents, Jackie plans a complex sting operation.