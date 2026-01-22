/Top 10 most traffic congested cities in the world in 2025

From Mexico City to Bangkok, here are the top 10 cities with the worst traffic congestion in the world, ranked by peak-hour delays and commute times.
Mexico City is the most congested city in the world. It has a 75.9 per cent average congestion level, with an average of around 35 minutes to travel 10 kms. The peak hours are morning, 8 am and evening, 6 pm.
Bangalore is the slowest city in India, with an average congestion of 74.4 per cent. The rush hour starts from 9 am in the morning and lasts throughout the day till 7 pm at night. Per year, each commuter lost around 168 hours due to the rush hour.
The Irish capital stands at 3rd with an average congestion of 72.9 per cent. During morning rush hours, it takes almost 43 min 48 secs to reach to travel 10 kms and during evening rush hours, it takes around 45 min 7 secs to travel the same distance.
Poland's fourth-largest city, with a population of 650,000, has a fourth worst congestion level globally at 72.8 per cent. It takes around 28 min 51 secs to travel 10 kms during the morning rush hour, 36 minutes and 9 secs to travel 10 kms during the evening rush hour.
Pune has 71.1 per cent congestion. The city of 7.2 million population loses around 6 days and 8 hours in 2025 due to traffic. Despite significant investment in traffic management, the city has seen an increase in congestion levels by nearly 4 per cent.
Lublin is the sixth most congested city in the world, with an average congestion of 70.4 per cent. The average travelling speed is approximately 27 km/h. The city loses an average of 117 hours every year due to congestion.
The Colombian city of Bogota is the seventh slowest city in the world. Every year, the city loses 153 hours due to slow traffic speed. The average travelling speed is 18.9 km per hour. The city has implemented a congestion pricing model by combining driving restrictions based on license plates and allowing drivers to "buy out" of the traditional license plate restrictions by paying a price, to reduce traffic congestion and pollution at the same time.
The Peruvian city is the eighth most congested city in the world. It has around. The metro area is the most congested in the world, and the city centre lies behind in the list with congestion levels of 69.5 per cent. It takes around 3 min and 27 secs to travel 1km.
The Peruvian city is in ninth place with an average congestion level of 69.3 per cent. Every year, it loses around 195 hours due to congestion.
Bangkok sits at tenth with an average congestion level of 67.9 per cent. The country loses around 115 hours every year during rush hours.