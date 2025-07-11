LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 most populous countries in the world (2025): See where India, China stand

Top 10 most populous countries in the world (2025): See where India, China stand

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 14:04 IST

Based on current estimation and projection for 2025, India has surpassed China as the most populous country in the world. Here is the list of the Top 10 most populous nations in the world.

India - 1.46 billion
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

India - 1.46 billion

India is the most populous country with over 1.46 billion population which accounts for 17.78 per cent. With a yearly growth rate of 0.89 per cent, India has the highest population growth in the last year.

China - 1.42 billion
2 / 10

China - 1.42 billion

China is the second on the list with an estimated population of 1.42 billion. The Dragon is seeing a significant decline in its population at the rate of -0.23 per cent, but still accounts for 17.20 per cent of the world population

United States - 347 million
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

United States - 347 million

United States is way behind with 347 million population at 2025. With a median age is 38.5 years, the US is a leading economic and military power

Indonesia - 286 million
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Indonesia - 286 million

Indonesia's population will be roughly 286 million in 2025, growing at about 0.79% annually. With a high fertility rate of 2.1 per cent, it accounts for 3.47 per cent of the world population in 2025.

Pakistan - 255 million
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan - 255 million

Pakistan accounts for 3.10 per cent of the world population, and it also has a high fertility rate of 3.50 per cent. It has a registered population of 255,219,554.

Nigeria - 238 million
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Nigeria - 238 million

Nigeria has a very young population with a median age of 18.1 years. It also has a very high fertility rate, 4.3 children per woman in 2025.

BraZil - 213 million
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

BraZil - 213 million

Brazil's population is concentrated along the coast. The country is aging with a median age of 33.5 in 2020 and a sub-replacement level fertility rate of 1.57 children per woman in 2024. Brazil has a highly mixed population with a significant portion identifying as White, Mixed, or Black.

Bangladesh - 176 million
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Bangladesh - 176 million

Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, with 176 million people packed in 130,170 square km. It is largely ethnically homogeneous, with Bengali people making up 99% of the population.

Russia - 144 million
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Russia - 144 million

Russia is facing a demographic crisis with a declining population, a low birth rate of 8.4 births per 1000 population in 2024, and a high death rate of 12.5 deaths per 1000 population in 2024. The fertility rate is 1.4, well below the replacement level. Russia has one of the oldest populations globally,

Ethiopia - 136 million
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Ethiopia - 136 million

Ethiopia is experiencing rapid population growth driven by a high fertility rate of 4.06 children per woman in 2022. It has a very young population, with 41.7% of the inhabitants between the ages of 0-14. The population is largely rural, with a low degree of urbanisation.

Trending Photo

Top 10 most populous countries in the world (2025): See where India, China stand
10

Top 10 most populous countries in the world (2025): See where India, China stand

What is Iskander missile that Russia used to DESTROY Ukrainian forces deployment area in Nikolaev?
7

What is Iskander missile that Russia used to DESTROY Ukrainian forces deployment area in Nikolaev?

These 7 surreal places on Earth that look straight out of Sci-Fi movie sets
8

These 7 surreal places on Earth that look straight out of Sci-Fi movie sets

From F-22 Raptor to Eurofighter Typhoon: 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world
5

From F-22 Raptor to Eurofighter Typhoon: 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world

Is Israel’s LORA missile better than BrahMos, which Indian jets can actually carry it?
7

Is Israel’s LORA missile better than BrahMos, which Indian jets can actually carry it?