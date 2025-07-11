/Top 10 most populous countries in the world (2025): See where India, China stand

Based on current estimation and projection for 2025, India has surpassed China as the most populous country in the world. Here is the list of the Top 10 most populous nations in the world.
India is the most populous country with over 1.46 billion population which accounts for 17.78 per cent. With a yearly growth rate of 0.89 per cent, India has the highest population growth in the last year.
China is the second on the list with an estimated population of 1.42 billion. The Dragon is seeing a significant decline in its population at the rate of -0.23 per cent, but still accounts for 17.20 per cent of the world population
United States is way behind with 347 million population at 2025. With a median age is 38.5 years, the US is a leading economic and military power
Indonesia's population will be roughly 286 million in 2025, growing at about 0.79% annually. With a high fertility rate of 2.1 per cent, it accounts for 3.47 per cent of the world population in 2025.
Pakistan accounts for 3.10 per cent of the world population, and it also has a high fertility rate of 3.50 per cent. It has a registered population of 255,219,554.
Nigeria has a very young population with a median age of 18.1 years. It also has a very high fertility rate, 4.3 children per woman in 2025.
Brazil's population is concentrated along the coast. The country is aging with a median age of 33.5 in 2020 and a sub-replacement level fertility rate of 1.57 children per woman in 2024. Brazil has a highly mixed population with a significant portion identifying as White, Mixed, or Black.
Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, with 176 million people packed in 130,170 square km. It is largely ethnically homogeneous, with Bengali people making up 99% of the population.
Russia is facing a demographic crisis with a declining population, a low birth rate of 8.4 births per 1000 population in 2024, and a high death rate of 12.5 deaths per 1000 population in 2024. The fertility rate is 1.4, well below the replacement level. Russia has one of the oldest populations globally,
Ethiopia is experiencing rapid population growth driven by a high fertility rate of 4.06 children per woman in 2022. It has a very young population, with 41.7% of the inhabitants between the ages of 0-14. The population is largely rural, with a low degree of urbanisation.