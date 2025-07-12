/ Top 10 most polluted rivers in the world

Citarum River Indonesia discharges approximately 21 tonnes of plastic waste into the Java Sea daily. The river flows through Jakarta affecting over 2 million residents directly depending on water supply. Textile factories and manufacturing plants discharge untreated industrial waste continuously. Heavy metal contamination from factories includes lead cadmium and mercury at dangerous levels. Microplastics have penetrated food chains affecting fish and human consumers. Annual plastic influx reaches 7,660 tonnes creating massive accumulation zones downstream. Local fishing communities report 60 percent catch decline due to water contamination toxicity.