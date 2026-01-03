/Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces

The top10 most exported air-to-air missiles, including the AIM-9 and Meteor, that dominate the world's skies. These weapons form the core of global aerial combat capability.
The Sidewinder is the world’s most widely exported short-range missile, used by over 30+ countries. More than 110,000 units have been produced, with its latest 9X variant featuring high-off-boresight capability.
This beyond-visual-range missile is the global standard for radar-guided combat, exported to more than 30 nations. It features active radar homing, allowing pilots to engage multiple targets from over 100 kilometres away.
The R-73 is a highly successful short-range export, equipping MiG and Sukhoi fighters in over 30 countries. It was the first missile to offer helmet-mounted cueing, influencing modern Western missile designs.
Russia's primary radar-guided export reaches speeds of Mach 4 and serves nearly 20 international operators. It is easily identified by its unique grid-fin control surfaces used for extreme manoeuvrability in flight.
The Meteor is a top-tier export for Rafale, Typhoon, and Gripen users, including India and Brazil. Its ramjet engine provides a "no-escape zone" three times larger than traditional solid-fuel rocket missiles.
The MICA is a unique multi-mission export used by nations like Greece, India, and Egypt. It is the only missile available with both infrared and radar-guided seekers on the same airframe design.
Israel has exported the Python-5 to over a dozen countries for use on various fighter platforms. This fifth-generation short-range missile offers full-sphere launch capability to hit targets even behind the aircraft.
The SD-10 is China’s most successful beyond-visual-range export, primarily used by Pakistan and Myanmar. It reaches Mach 4 and uses active radar guidance to compete with Western and Russian equivalents.
Germany’s IRIS-T is a popular short-range choice for many European and international air forces. It features high resistance to flares and electronic countermeasures, replacing older Sidewinders in many allied fleets.
The Derby is a lightweight beyond-visual-range export integrated into aircraft like the Tejas and F-5. Its latest ER variant extends the range to 100 kilometres while maintaining a compact size for smaller jets.