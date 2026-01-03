LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces

Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 03:16 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 03:16 IST

The top10 most exported air-to-air missiles, including the AIM-9 and Meteor, that dominate the world's skies. These weapons form the core of global aerial combat capability.

1. AIM-9 Sidewinder (USA)
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. AIM-9 Sidewinder (USA)

The Sidewinder is the world’s most widely exported short-range missile, used by over 30+ countries. More than 110,000 units have been produced, with its latest 9X variant featuring high-off-boresight capability.

2. AIM-120 AMRAAM (USA)
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. AIM-120 AMRAAM (USA)

This beyond-visual-range missile is the global standard for radar-guided combat, exported to more than 30 nations. It features active radar homing, allowing pilots to engage multiple targets from over 100 kilometres away.

3. R-73 / AA-11 Archer (Russia)
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. R-73 / AA-11 Archer (Russia)

The R-73 is a highly successful short-range export, equipping MiG and Sukhoi fighters in over 30 countries. It was the first missile to offer helmet-mounted cueing, influencing modern Western missile designs.

4. R-77 / AA-12 Adder (Russia)
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. R-77 / AA-12 Adder (Russia)

Russia's primary radar-guided export reaches speeds of Mach 4 and serves nearly 20 international operators. It is easily identified by its unique grid-fin control surfaces used for extreme manoeuvrability in flight.

5. MBDA Meteor (Europe)
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. MBDA Meteor (Europe)

The Meteor is a top-tier export for Rafale, Typhoon, and Gripen users, including India and Brazil. Its ramjet engine provides a "no-escape zone" three times larger than traditional solid-fuel rocket missiles.

6. MBDA MICA (France)
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. MBDA MICA (France)

The MICA is a unique multi-mission export used by nations like Greece, India, and Egypt. It is the only missile available with both infrared and radar-guided seekers on the same airframe design.

7. Python-5 (Israel)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. Python-5 (Israel)

Israel has exported the Python-5 to over a dozen countries for use on various fighter platforms. This fifth-generation short-range missile offers full-sphere launch capability to hit targets even behind the aircraft.

8. PL-12 / SD-10 (China)
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

8. PL-12 / SD-10 (China)

The SD-10 is China’s most successful beyond-visual-range export, primarily used by Pakistan and Myanmar. It reaches Mach 4 and uses active radar guidance to compete with Western and Russian equivalents.

9. IRIS-T (Germany)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

9. IRIS-T (Germany)

Germany’s IRIS-T is a popular short-range choice for many European and international air forces. It features high resistance to flares and electronic countermeasures, replacing older Sidewinders in many allied fleets.

10. I-Derby ER (Israel)
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

10. I-Derby ER (Israel)

The Derby is a lightweight beyond-visual-range export integrated into aircraft like the Tejas and F-5. Its latest ER variant extends the range to 100 kilometres while maintaining a compact size for smaller jets.

Trending Photo

Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world
10

Hypersonic speed: This is the fastest and deadliest air-to-air missile in the world

What makes air-to-air missiles function without pilot guidance
10

What makes air-to-air missiles function without pilot guidance

How air-to-air missiles intercept incoming cruise missiles
10

How air-to-air missiles intercept incoming cruise missiles

Top 8 air-to-air missiles that can be used for both short- and long-range combat
8

Top 8 air-to-air missiles that can be used for both short- and long-range combat

Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces
10

Top 10 most exported air-to-air missiles used by global air forces