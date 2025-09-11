/Top 10 most expensive fighter jets ever built! Check out ranking

Here is a ranked look at the top 10 most expensive fighter jets ever built, based on estimated per-unit costs.
Developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter with stealth, advanced sensors, and networked warfare capabilities. Its cost varies by variant (A, B, C) and the customer nation.
The F-22, also built by Lockheed Martin, is considered one of the first true fifth-generation fighters. Production was limited to under 200 aircraft, which increased its overall per-unit cost.
A joint project by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the Typhoon is a twin-engine, multirole fighter. Its cost includes advanced avionics and European production standards.
The Rafale, produced by France’s Dassault Aviation, is a multirole fighter currently in service with France, India, Qatar, and others. Its export contracts often include weapons packages and training, which increase overall costs.
Russia’s Su-57 is its first operational stealth fighter. Limited production and sanctions have raised the cost per aircraft, and exports are expected to influence future pricing.
An upgraded version of the long-serving F-15 platform, the F-15EX includes modern avionics, extended weapon capacity, and the ability to integrate hypersonic weapons.
China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter is still in limited production. Precise figures are not publicly available, but estimates place its cost on par with Western counterparts due to advanced materials and engines.
Produced by Boeing, the Super Hornet serves with the US Navy and other air forces. Its cost efficiency is improved by large-scale production, but modern upgrades raise overall expense.
India’s upcoming Tejas Mk2 is an advanced version of its indigenous light combat aircraft. Although more affordable than fifth-generation fighters, costs are rising due to new avionics and weapons integration.
Sweden’s Gripen is marketed as a cost-effective multirole fighter, but the advanced Gripen E variant pushes the price higher with improved radar, weapons compatibility, and electronic warfare systems.