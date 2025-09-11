LOGIN
Top 10 most expensive fighter jets ever built! Check out ranking

Published: Sep 11, 2025, 14:16 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 14:16 IST

Here is a ranked look at the top 10 most expensive fighter jets ever built, based on estimated per-unit costs.

F-35 Lightning II – Approx. $80–110 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

F-35 Lightning II – Approx. $80–110 Million Per Unit

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter with stealth, advanced sensors, and networked warfare capabilities. Its cost varies by variant (A, B, C) and the customer nation.

F-22 Raptor – Approx. $150 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

F-22 Raptor – Approx. $150 Million Per Unit

The F-22, also built by Lockheed Martin, is considered one of the first true fifth-generation fighters. Production was limited to under 200 aircraft, which increased its overall per-unit cost.

Eurofighter Typhoon – Approx. $125 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Eurofighter Typhoon – Approx. $125 Million Per Unit

A joint project by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the Typhoon is a twin-engine, multirole fighter. Its cost includes advanced avionics and European production standards.

Dassault Rafale – Approx. $115 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Dassault Rafale – Approx. $115 Million Per Unit

The Rafale, produced by France’s Dassault Aviation, is a multirole fighter currently in service with France, India, Qatar, and others. Its export contracts often include weapons packages and training, which increase overall costs.

Su-57 Felon – Approx. $100–120 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 Felon – Approx. $100–120 Million Per Unit

Russia’s Su-57 is its first operational stealth fighter. Limited production and sanctions have raised the cost per aircraft, and exports are expected to influence future pricing.

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II – Approx. $90 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II – Approx. $90 Million Per Unit

An upgraded version of the long-serving F-15 platform, the F-15EX includes modern avionics, extended weapon capacity, and the ability to integrate hypersonic weapons.

Chengdu J-20 – Approx. $100–110 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Chengdu J-20 – Approx. $100–110 Million Per Unit

China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter is still in limited production. Precise figures are not publicly available, but estimates place its cost on par with Western counterparts due to advanced materials and engines.

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet – Approx. $70–80 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet – Approx. $70–80 Million Per Unit

Produced by Boeing, the Super Hornet serves with the US Navy and other air forces. Its cost efficiency is improved by large-scale production, but modern upgrades raise overall expense.

HAL Tejas Mk2 – Approx. $60–70 Million Per Unit (Projected)
(Photograph: X)

HAL Tejas Mk2 – Approx. $60–70 Million Per Unit (Projected)

India’s upcoming Tejas Mk2 is an advanced version of its indigenous light combat aircraft. Although more affordable than fifth-generation fighters, costs are rising due to new avionics and weapons integration.

Saab JAS 39 Gripen E – Approx. $60 Million Per Unit
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Saab JAS 39 Gripen E – Approx. $60 Million Per Unit

Sweden’s Gripen is marketed as a cost-effective multirole fighter, but the advanced Gripen E variant pushes the price higher with improved radar, weapons compatibility, and electronic warfare systems.

