Top 10 most difficult exams to crack globally

Their is fierce competition for getting into some of the world’s most prestigious institutions or getting lucrative jobs. Here is the list of 10 most difficult exams in the world based on the overall analysis and student research:

#10 Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert

Networking heavyweight Cisco conducts this test to recruit network engineers. The examination assesses a candidate’s ability to plan, operate, and troubleshoot converged network infrastructures on different Cisco equipment.

The exam is divided into six parts within two phases. The practical phase lasts eight long hours. Cisco claims less than 1 per cent network engineers around the world manage to receive this certification.

(Photograph:Twitter)