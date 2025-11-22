/India's 10 most densely populated cities, Mumbai tops the list

India has the largest population in the world, and four Indian cities are among the top ten most densely populated globally. Here is a look at the top 10 densely populated cities in India.
Mumbai has the largest population density not just in India but globally, with around 27,000 people per square km. It is the economic capital of India, and its population density is driven primarily by interstate migration for economic ambitions.
According to 2011 census data, Chennai has 26,533 people per square km.
The official census data has not been available in India; since 2011, there has been no census. So the data used is based on unofficial sources like the United Nations and World Population Review. Kolkata is reported to have a population density of 22,000 to 24,760 of
Surat is the third most densely populated city in India with appx 14,000 people per square km. It is known as the hub of diamonds and textiles, and thousands of people flock to the country for better career opportunities.
Ahmedabad in Western India is a commercial and industrial urban centre, with a population concentration in the urban city area. It is the most populous city in Gujarat. It has a population density of 11,970.
The national capital region has a population density of 11,320 per square km. It shows varying ranges in different parts of Delhi. The national capital had been the centre of migration from every other state of India.
It is the capital of India. According to the 2011 census, Bengaluru has a population of 9,177 per square km
It is a major twin city and municipal corporation located near Mumbai. According to the 2011 census data, it has a population density of 9,088 people per sq km with some areas exceeding 30,000 people per square km
According to 2011 census data, Aligarh has a population density of 6,157 people per sq km. Its compact urban planning and high population concentration within the municipal corporation limits make it one of the densely populated cities within India
Famous for being the location of the Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj has 5,344 people per sq km, eventhough overall population density is moderate, some older wards have high population density.