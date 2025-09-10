LOGIN
Top 10 most beautiful monuments in the world you must visit

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 17:40 IST

From the Taj Mahal to the Eiffel Tower, there are several beautiful monuments and top tourist attractions in the world which offer unforgettable cultural experiences. Discover the world’s top 10 beautiful tourist attractions to explore iconic heritage sites and architectural marvels.

Eiffel Tower, France
(Photograph: unsplash.com)

Eiffel Tower, France

The Eiffel Tower dominates the Paris skyline and is recognised as a masterpiece of engineering. Erected in 1889, it has become synonymous with France, romance, and cosmopolitan lifestyle. As one of the best-known monuments globally, it attracts countless visitors seeking breathtaking city views and a slice of European history.

Colosseum, Italy
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Colosseum, Italy

The legendary Colosseum of Rome is a testament to ancient Roman ingenuity, which has been the epicentre of gladiatorial contests. Today, it is represented as one of the most famous historical sites of Europe as travellers flock to admire its imposing structure and rich cultural legacy.

Great Wall of China
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China stretches across the country’s northern landscape and is famed for its immense size and strategic importance. A global symbol of ancient defence, it is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and remains a bucket-list attraction for those interested in both history and scenic beauty.

Machu Picchu, Peru
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu, the Inca citadel set high in the Andes, is one of the most extraordinary archaeological wonders worldwide. Known for its panoramic mountain views and mysterious ruins, this UNESCO monument offers unique adventures for both explorers and culture seekers.

Petra, Jordan
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Petra, Jordan

Petra enchants visitors with its intricate rock-cut architecture and storied past. Called the “Rose City” for its vivid sandstone cliffs, Petra is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and draws travellers looking to explore ancient mysteries and one-of-a-kind archaeological treasures.

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza are some of the oldest and most mystifying monuments on Earth. Their engineering feats and age-old histories make them essential stops for history enthusiasts and iconic symbols of Egyptian civilisation.

Sydney Opera House, Australia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Sydney Opera House, Australia

The Sydney Opera House boasts a unique sail-shaped design and is a leading centre for art and performance. This world landmark is a symbol of modern architecture and an iconic representation of Australia’s vibrant cultural scene.

Taj Mahal, India
(Photograph: unsplash.com)

Taj Mahal, India

The Taj Mahal in Agra stands as a superb example of Mughal architecture and unrivalled craftsmanship. Constructed in white marble, this iconic landmark is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most romantic monuments in the world. Frequently listed in travel guides, it is a must-see destination for anyone visiting India with a penchant for history and culture.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil
(Photograph: unsplash.com)

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

Christ the Redeemer towers over Rio de Janeiro with its awe-inspiring Art Deco form. This world-famous monument is a symbol of peace, faith, and Brazilian identity. Standing atop Corcovado Mountain, it is a striking highlight on South American travel itineraries.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia
(Photograph: unsplash.com)

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

The world’s largest religious monument, Angkor Wat, features stunning Khmer architecture and ornate stone carvings. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts visitors from every continent eager to experience Cambodia’s history and spiritual heritage.

