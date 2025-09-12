/Global parliamentary report: Largest parliaments in the world (by members), China on top, Find India's ranking

China is ranked at the top, and Vatican City is at the bottom in terms of the number of members in their parliament. Discover the top 10 nations with the largest parliaments.
The People's Republic of China is at the top with 2987 members right at the moment, with a capacity of 3000. The members of the People's National Congress are elected once every five years. It is the largest assembly in the world.
The United Kingdom Parliament consists of two houses. House of Commons and House of Lords. Members of the House of Commons are elected democratically, whereas for the House of Lords, members are appointed by the Crown and Bishops and Archbishops with the advice of the Prime Minister.
Italy also has a Bicameral Parliament, the two houses are the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Total member strength is 951.
France also has two houses. The upper house is called the Senate, and the lower house is the National Assembly. The Senate has a term of 6 years, and half of the members are renewed every 3 years. The National Assembly is elected every 5 years. The combined strength of France's Parliament is 925.
India is the largest democracy in the world, and it has two houses, the Lok Sabha or House of the People and the Rajya Sabha or Council of States. The Lok Sabha is elected every 5 years, while the Rajya Sabha members are nominated every 6 years. One-third of the Rajya Sabha members are renewed every 2 years. The total member strength of the Indian Parliament is 790.
It is a transnational parliamentary body. The European Parliament has a de facto 720 members. They are elected by the universal suffrage of the citizens of member nations of the European Union every 5 years and are governed by the Treaties of the European Union.
The Bundestag is the only legislative body elected by the German public. It has 630 members. However, the number is inflated by the Federal Council, which also has statutory members. The total strength is 736.
The North Korean Parliament is a ceremonial body, and it is called the Supreme People's Assembly. It exists in practice to make legislation approved by the ruling party. It has a total of 687 members.
The Indonesian Parliament consists of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) and the Regional Representative Council (DPD), together forming the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR). Members are elected for five years. Total member count is 580.
Japan’s National Diet is also a bicameral legislature with the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. The lower house holds greater power, particularly in passing budgets and laws. The total number of members is 465