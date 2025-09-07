/Top 10 largest arms exporting countries in the world (2020–2024) — Check the list here

From 2020 to 2024, the global arms export share was dominated by the US, followed by France, Russia, China, and Germany, with a shifting landscape showing growing competition and geopolitical reorientation. Let's have a look at the top 10 nations with the highest share of global arms exports.
An emerging arms exporter of tanks, warships, and missile systems, increasingly reaching into Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. From the year 2020 to 2024, the global arms export share of South Korea was 2.2 per cent.
Known for naval ships, military aircraft, and land-based systems, with a clientele in Europe and Latin America, Spain's global arms exports share was 3.0% between 2020-2024.
Israel is also raising its presence in the market, especially in drones, missile defence (like Iron Dome), and cybersecurity, exporting to Asia, Europe, and the US. The total export between 2020-2024 was 3.1 per cent.
With 3.6% of global arms exports share, the UK is major exporter of fighter jets, naval systems, and cyber warfare tech, with strong partnerships in Europe and the Gulf.
Italy has climbed from 10th to 6th place with its 4.8% share, exporting naval, aircraft, and missile technologies, particularly to the Middle East and North Africa.
Germany is a significant exporter of submarines, missile systems, and vehicles, with key recipients including Ukraine, Egypt, and Israel. With its 5.6% share, Germany ranks in fifth position worldwide for global arms exports.
With a 5.9% share of global arms exports, China is positioned as the fourth-largest arms exporter behind France, Russia, and the United States.
The share of global arms exports of Russia dropped to 7.8% between 2020 and 2024, a significant decrease from 21% in the previous period, according to SIPRI. This decline is due to Western sanctions, increased domestic demand for weapons to support its military operations in Ukraine, and a shift in production to prioritise its own armed forces over exports.
France accounted for 9.6% of global arms exports during the 2020–24 period, making it the world's second-largest arms exporter, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The United States accounted for 43% of all global arms exports between 2020 and 2024, solidifying its position as the largest arms supplier in the world, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).