/From Saudi Arabaia to Turkey: Top 10 largest airport in the world 2025

From the starfish in Beijing to the mega hub of Saudi Arabia, here are the top 10 largest airports in the world, measured by land area as of 2025.
It is a primary hub for international flights serving Bangkok. With a land area of 32.4 square km, it is one of the biggest international airports in South Asia and the biggest in the world
It is the largest and busiest international airport in Egypt and operates as an hub hub for Egyptair and Nile Air. Operational since 1963, the airport spans over 36.3 Square km.
Located 30 km from Shanghai City centre, it serves mostly international and a small number of domestic flights. It has a land area of 39.9 square km and is an Asia-Pacific cargo hub for FedEx, UPS and DHL.
George Bush International Airport is located in Houston, Texas, United States and occupies over 44.5 square km. Started in 1969, it is a hub for United Airlines.
Nicknamed the starfish, has been operational since 2017 with a 46.6 square km area. It is one of the two major airports in Beijing and has four civilian runways and one military runway.
Located appx. 42 km from Downtown Washington, DC, Washington Dulles International Airport occupies 48.6 square km. Established in 1962, it was named after an influential Secretary of State, John Dulles, during the Cold War. It hosted about 27,254,087 passengers in 2024.
Spread over 53.8 square km in land area, it is the largest commercial airport in the United States and the ninth busiest airport. Hosts more than 1,000 daily flights from 40 different airlines.
Dallas International is the second busiest in the World for airport traffic and the third largest in size, with a land area of 69.6 square km.
At around 135.7 square km, Denver International Airport is the largest airport in the Western Hemisphere and the second largest on Earth. Opened in 1995, it operates over 27 airlines and 230 destinations.
It is the largest airport in the world by land area, appx. 776 km². It has a huge on-site mosque, a residential community of 3000 and on-site greenhouses that supply plant material for the site’s landscaping. It hosts nearly 9.7 million passengers annually, which is significantly lower than the medium-sized airports, placing it outside the Top 100 globally and 3rd in Dubai for traffic.