/Top 10 inspiring quotes of Mahatma Gandhi that can transform your life

Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, is considered one of the most prominent leaders in history. He was a lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who gave his entire life to India’s freedom struggle through non-violence and truth. Check out his most famous quotes in this article.
"Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment."
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."
“Carefully watch your thoughts, for they become your words. Manage and watch your words, for they will become your actions. Consider and judge your actions, for they have become your habits. Acknowledge and watch your habits, for they shall become your values. Understand and embrace your values, for they become your destiny.”
"Man should forget his anger before he goes to sleep.”
"Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is a daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart."
"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him."
“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems."
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
"Do not judge others. Be your own judge and you will be truly happy. If you try to judge others, you are likely to burn your fingers.”