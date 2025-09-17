/Top 10 iconic destinations in Korea where K-Dramas were filmed

Love K-dramas? Ever wished you could step into those special spots on screen? Discover the top 10 famous Korean Spots and see your favourite scenes in real life!
A dramatic glass-bottom bridge that appeared in Crash Landing on You. Walking across offers breathtaking views and a thrill, making it a favourite spot for both adventure seekers and drama fans.
Filled with colourful murals and artistic vibes, this hillside village appeared in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. It’s perfect for selfies, art lovers, and fans looking for a vibrant atmosphere in their K-drama tour.
The Han River and its parks have been the backdrop for countless dramas like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Fans can enjoy picnics, bike rides, and evening strolls just like the characters they have watched on screen.
This quiet beach became famous as the location of the memorable bus stop scene in Goblin. It’s a serene spot for fans to enjoy the sea breeze and feel connected to their favourite drama moments.
Known for the famous tree-lined pathways seen in Winter Sonata, Nami Island is a peaceful retreat popular for scenic walks, cycling, and photography. It’s an iconic romantic spot featured in many heartwarming drama scenes.
A grand royal palace often seen in historical dramas such as Goblin and Kingdom. Visitors can explore the beautiful architecture, watch the royal guard ceremony, and even try on hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) for an authentic experience.
Famous for its natural beauty, Jeju Island has been the setting for dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and All In. With its stunning beaches and Hallasan Mountain, it’s a must-visit for those who love K-dramas mixed with nature and relaxation.
A fun and lively place where many romantic and playful drama scenes were shot. Known for its amusement park rides, ice rink, and beautiful lake, Lotte World appears in popular shows like True Beauty and Love Alarm. It’s ideal for fans who want to relive fun date scenes.
Bukchon Hanok Village is filled with traditional Korean houses that have featured in many historical K-dramas such as Goblin and Love in the Moonlight. Walking its narrow lanes feels like stepping back in time, making it a favourite for fans who appreciate Korea’s rich culture and heritage.
A romantic and iconic place seen in dramas like My Love From Another Star and Boys Over Flowers. Fans flock here to see the famous love locks wall and enjoy stunning views of Seoul city. It is perfect for capturing those magical Korean drama vibes with city lights all around.