/Global Hunger Index: Top 10 hungriest countries in the world, India under serious category

Despite the advancements of technology in agriculture, hunger remains one of the most persistent problem. 1 in every 10 people across the planet are suffering from Hunger, which amounts to approximately 673 million people in the world are living in chronic hunger.
Somalia has Global Hunger Index (GHI) value of 42.6, making it the hungriest nation in the earth. A score between 35-49.9 makes it fall in the alarming category, this is the second consecutive ocassion that Somalia is the hungriest country in the world. This is particularly due to climate shock like drought and a long drawn conflict.
South Sudan has a GHI value of 37.5 making it the 2nd hungriest country in the world. The UN expects 7.5 million people to face crisis by 2026. Over 2 million children from 2026 suffer from acute hunger crisis.
Democratic Republic of Congo is also categorised as alarming with a GHI value of 37.5. Poor infrastructure, ongoing violence and conflict, unsafe trade route and disrupted supplies culminates into a situation of crisis where farmer abandon their land and food supplies.
With a score of 35.8 Madagascar ranks 120 out of 123 countries. Around 39.5 per cent people are undernourished, 38.4 per cent of children under five are stunted, 7.2 per cent children under five are wasted and 6.5 per cent of children die before their fifth birthday.
Haiti has a GHI score of 35.7 and it also comes in the alarming category. The high score is due to decades of poverty, chronic food insecurity and vulnerability to natural disasters.
Chad ranks 118 among 123 countries in Global Hunger Index, with a GHI score of 34.8 which falls in the serious category. Around 32 per cent population in Chad are undernourished. Factors such as conflict, displacement, climate change impacts, economic challenges and poverty are the cause of the severity of hunger.
Niger has a GHI value of 33.9 and falls in the serious category. Around 12.9 per cent of the population are undernourished. Niger is a landlocked country with 80 per cent of the land is located in thr Sahara desert, making farming extremely unfavourable.
Central African Republic falls in the serious category with a GHI score of 33.4. Recurring conflict have devastated the nation's economy. Roughly 75 per cent of the population lives in poverty and around 29.8 per cent of the population under nourished.
Nigeria scores 32.8 in GHI across four categories. 19.9 per cent of its population is undernourished, 33.8 per cent of children under five are stunted, 11.6 per cent of children under five are wasted, and 10.5 per cent children die before their fifth birthday.
Papa New Guinea wraps up the list of top 10 hungriest country in the world. It has a GHI score of 31.0 and falls in the serious category
India has a GHI score of 25.8, it also falls under serious category. It is ranked 102 out of 123 countries. Despite having the 4th largest GDP, approximately 12 percent which is 194.6 million people are undernourished.