/Top 10 highest Test scores by Indians in England: Gill tops the list, Kohli’s position will surprise you

From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, let's have a glance at the top 10 batters with the highest scores in Test cricket on English soil.
Shubman Gill’s marathon innings of 269 at Edgbaston in 2025 came in the first innings of the second Test in Birmingham. He mixed elegance with patience, and in doing so, broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian skipper in England.
Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 in the fourth innings at The Oval in 1979 is etched in cricketing history. Chasing a mammoth target, he brought India within touching distance of glory.
Rahul Dravid’s 217 at The Oval in 2002 came in the first innings and was a masterclass in Test match batting.
Sachin Tendulkar’s 193 at Leeds in 2002 was a classic 'God of cricket' innings. In the first innings, he dominated from the very first delivery.
Ravi Shastri’s 187 at The Oval in 1990 was a gritty opener’s knock. He soaked up early pressure and slowly shifted gears, turning the momentum towards India's end.
Vinoo Mankad’s 184 at Lord’s in 1952 was a standout in Indian cricket’s initial years. Against all odds in the first innings, he batted with focus and positive intent.
Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 at Manchester in 1990 lit up the second innings. However, India couldn't win this Test, but Azharuddin's knock was appreciated by the cricket fraternity.
Sachin Tendulkar’s 177 at Nottingham in 1996 was built on determination and patience. With wickets falling around him in the second innings, he batted with immense maturity.
Dilip Vengsarkar’s 157 at Lord’s in 1982 added to his iconic love affair with the venue. In the first inning, he played with pure timing and judgement.
Virat Kohli's 149 at Birmingham in 2018 was a remarkable display of skill, with wickets falling from the other end. In the first innings, he carried the team on his shoulders, dancing down the track and countering swing with intent.