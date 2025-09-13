/Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs Pakistan T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025 tie

As two arch-rivals are set to face off in the 2025 Asia Cup contest this Sunday (Sep 14), we look at the top 10 highest run-getters in India vs Pakistan T20I contests.
Former Indian captain and batting giant Virat Kohli tops the list of batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan T20I matches. With 492 runs in 11 games, averaging above 70 and striking at 123, Kohli is head and shoulders above everyone.
Pakistan’s star gloveman, Mohammad Rizwan, is second on this list with 228 runs in five T20I innings against India. Rizwan averages 57 with the bat, while his strike rate reads a mediocre 111.
Rizwan’s former teammate and another ex-captain, Shoaib Malik, is third on this list. A T20 cricket specialist, Malik scored 164 runs against India in nine T20I outings, with his highest being 57*.
Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez follows Malik on this list in the fourth spot, with 156 runs in eight T20I innings against India. Hafeez averages 26 and strikes at 118.18.
One of India’s greatest match-winners, Yuvraj Singh, is the second Indian and fifth overall on this list. Against Pakistan in eight T20Is, Yuvraj scored 155, with 72 being his best.
Yuvraj’s former teammate and current India coach, Gautam Gambhir, is sixth on the list of batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan T20I matches. Responsible for helping India beat arch-rivals in the final of the inaugural T20 WC in 2007, Gambhir has scored 139 runs in five T20I innings against Pakistan.
Recently retired T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma also made it to the list. Against Pakistan in 12 T20Is, Rohit scored 127 runs, with a shallow average (14.11) and strike rate (117.59).
The second active T20I cricketer on this list, Babar Azam, is eighth among the highest run-scorers in India-Pakistan T20I matches. In five matches against the Men in Blue, Babar has collected just 105 runs, with 68* being his best.
Once a promising talent who vanished in thin air like he never existed, Umar Akmal is ninth on this list. In six T20Is against India, the right-hander scored 103 runs, striking at 115.73.
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, remembered for his howler in the 2007 T20 WC final (against India), scored 96 runs against the Men in Blue in two T20Is, averaging 48.