Top 10 happiest countries in the world

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 11,000 lives, the United Nations has released the World Happiness Report timed to its annual International Day of Happiness on March 20.

Here is the list of the top ten happiest countries in the world:

#10 Luxembourg

Luxembourg has been ranked as the tenth happiest country in the world with 7.238 points.

The remaining ten countries mentioned in the list include Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Israel, Costa Rica, Ireland, Germany, the United States and the Czech Republic. 

#9 Austria

Austria has been ranked as the ninth happiest country in the world with 7.294 points.

#8 New Zealand

New Zealand has been ranked as the eighth happiest country in the world with 7.300 points. 

#7 Sweden

Sweden has been ranked as the seventh happiest country in the world with 7.353 points.

#6 Netherlands

The Netherlands has been ranked as the sixth happiest country in the world with 7.449 points.

#5 Norway

Norway has been ranked as the fifth happiest country in the world with 7.488 points.

#4 Iceland

Iceland has been ranked as the fourth happiest country in the world with 7.504 points.

#3 Switzerland

Switzerland has been ranked as the third happiest country in the world with 7.56 points.

#2 Denmark

Denmark has been ranked as the second happiest country in the world with 7.646 points.

#1 Finland

Finland has been crowned as the world’s happiest country with 7.809 points according to a United Nations-affiliated research network. Finnish contentment stems from high levels of trust, along with reliable and extensive welfare benefits, low corruption. Well-functioning democracy and state institutions are also key, as are a high sense of autonomy and freedom reported by its citizens.

