/Top 10 greenest countries in the world (2025): Latest EPI 2024 rankings

According to the Environmental Performance Index compiled by the researchers in the US, the top 10 greenest countries as of 2024 are as follows. While EPI is a figurative way of ranking the 'greenest' countries but it reflects how well a country protects its environment.
Estonia ranks 1st in the EPI index as of 2024, with a score of 75.7 out of 100. The country has remarkable air, water and soil quality. It has also made progress in renewable energy adoption, especially in wind and biomass. Over the span of the last 10 years, it has significantly improved its EPI score with a change of 17.1 in its score.
The small landlocked European nation is 2nd on the list with a score of 75.1 out of 100. Despite being a small nation, it has a robust waste management system, green mobility solutions, and strong climate action.
Germany is at 3rd among European nations with a score of 74.5. It is the leader of renewable energy technologies in Europe and worldwide. The country has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions significantly. It has an ambitious target to reduce its emissions by 65 per cent in 2030.
The Nordic country has achieved a remarkable score of 73.8 out of 100. It stands out for its lush green cover, its circular economic model and sustainable urban living, a pioneer of balancing modernisation with environmental protection.
The European giant sits at 5th with a strong performance and a score of 72.6. It has great ecosystem vitality through reforestation and biodiversity restoration. It has also made huge improvements from 2012-2022.
Located in the Scandinavian peninsula, it is admired for its sustainable lifestyle and renewable energy practices. It has an EPI score of 70.3. Almost half of its energy is from renewable sources. According to FAO, it has two-thirds, almost 65 per cent, of its area covered by Forest.
Another Nordic country ranks among the top 10 with a score of 69.9. Almost all electricity in Norway comes from hydro power, making it a leader in clean energy. Its vast storage reservoirs and storage capacity are fueling its dominance in hydropower.
Austria's commitment to clean energy and reducing its carbon footprint has placed it at 8th in the list with a score of 69.9. Almost 85% of its electricity comes from low-carbon sources, and it is rapidly expanding its renewable energy infrastructure.
Switzerland also shows a strong performance with an EPI score of 67.8. Famous for the Swiss Alps, which serve as an integral part of its clean water and biodiversity protection. It hosts nearly 50,000 species of flora and fauna.
This Nordic country closes the top 10 and has a score of 67.7. It is globally renowned for its wind energy. The country is a pioneer in offshore wind farms and has the most sustainable cities in the world.